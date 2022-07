Even as the economy has recovered, inflation and other economic pressures are continuing to create problems for businesses’ cash flow. Sixty percent of all businesses surveyed said cash flow is a top concern in the current business climate. Supply chain delays add to the problems and create an advantage for businesses that can offer suppliers faster and more dependable payments. Nearly half of the surveyed suppliers identified late payments as their biggest challenge, and 12% said they wanted greater payments visibility. Nearly 60% of suppliers reported having to contact customers up to 10 times each month regarding late payments, and 10% said they were contacting customers more than 10 times a month.

