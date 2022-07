Now that I’ve been working as editor of the Sky-Hi for several months, I sometimes question my effectiveness, as I split my time between Grand and Boulder counties out of necessity. When I accepted the job, I thought my family would be able to move from our current home in Nederland to a new one somewhere in Grand. But the current economy has made that impractical. I do spend a few days each week on the wilder, prettier side of the Continental Divide, though. And each time I do, I re-realize how much I love the scenery, the ridiculously easy access to my favorite sports — mountain biking, fly fishing and hiking — and, most importantly, the Grand County community.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO