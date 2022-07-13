ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busch Gardens, Adventure Island running summer sale

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago
(Courtesy: Busch Gardens)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are running a summer sale on single day, multi-day admission and Fun Cards for a limited time.

The summer sale is available now and will run through July 24.

Guests can save up to $35 on single-day, single-park tickets. Prices for Busch Gardens tickets start at $89.99, on sale from $124.99. A ticket and all-day dining start at $124.99.

A single-day ticket to Adventure Island starts at $44.99 and $79.99 with the all-day dining deal.

Two-day, two-park tickets are up to 50% off. Tickets begin at $94.99 and a ticket and all-day dining begin at $144.99.

Fun Cards are also on sale, up to 30% off. Guests can enjoy unlimited visits to both parks throughout 2022. Block out dates do apply. Fun Cards are $99.99 for just Busch Gardens, $72.99 for Adventure Island and $119.99 each for both parks.

Deals are also available for three and four park tickets, which include a combination of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando in addition to the Tampa theme parks.

