(Getty Images)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department announced it is investigating a suspicious death.

Officers responded to an abandoned home on Park Blvd. on Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., where they found a deceased man inside.

According to an email from the police department, the investigation is still active and no more information will be released until the investigation concludes.