Three people have been charged with first degree murder in a fatal shooting that happened just south of Wichita in the Oaklawn neighborhood. The three made their first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday. 20-year-old Brian Youngman, 19-year-old Lanita Baugh and 20-year-old Myrashia Griffin, all of Wichita, had their bonds set at $500,000 each and their next court hearing was scheduled for July 21st.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO