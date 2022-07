City of Puyallup announcement. Puget Sound Energy will be replacing and restoring their electric cable lines along Forest Green Blvd starting July 12, 2022. From 7 am to 5 pm on weekdays, contractors will close sidewalk and road sections to perform work. Please see the below map, which highlights the areas that will be impacted. The cable remediation project includes trenching and stubbing into streets and sidewalks as well as grind and overlay of sections on Forest Green Blvd. Work is expected to continue for six weeks, and will include new sidewalk panels and street overlays once completed.

PUYALLUP, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO