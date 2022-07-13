ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimble County, TX

Kimble County: Citizens can now listen to Police frequency

By Dusty Ellis
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Kimble County Sheriff Allen Castleberry announced July 13, 2022 to Kimble County residents that the Sheriff’s Office has completed the first step to upgrade their communications which would allow those with the proper equipment to listen in on police scanner frequency.

The change comes in light of being required to go to the digital frequency in order to be Federal Communication Commission compliant. How this has been implemented through the installation of a new digital repeater on the lover’s leap tower, which further will enhance the range of service through Kimble County.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is in the application process with several communications grants to build a 300-foot tower on the lover’s leap site and several lease towers in Kimble County to enhance emergency communications in Kimble County.

Sherriff Castleberry informed all Junction, Kimble County residents that all Kimble County Sheriff’s Office and Junction Police Department are now up and completed which means all residents will now have access to hear communications from Law Enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the Sherriff went on to say that with the new public frequency there will be an encrypted frequency that is only used during criminal investigations and contains sensitive information. This is the only time the encrypted frequency will be used. He also informed that police scanners have been found in vehicles involved in criminal activity.

In order for residents to hear all law enforcement communications individuals must have or obtain a digital scanner that is programmed with the following frequency: 155.1900 frequency 659-293 tone.

All residents are welcome to have access to all dispatch communications for public safety and the staff at the Kimble County Sheriffs’ Office continue to strive to improve all areas for the safety of their community.

Related
Bandera Bulletin

Remains identified as Brittany McMahon

Skeletal remains discovered in the Bandera Pass subdivision have been identified as belonging to Brittany McMahon, according to Bandera County Cheif Deputy Matt King. According to King, the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Anthropology Department at Texas State University (TSU). King said McMahon's...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Brady Man Charged with Murder of Brownwood Man

BROWNWOOD- A Brownwood man was shot and killed this morning and another man has been arrested. According to the Brownwood Police Department, on Thursday July 14, 2022, law enforcement was dispatched to the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive regarding a shots fired call. Once on scene, officers were directed to the front yard on a residence and observed a Hispanic male who had gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 34-year-old Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, was transported to Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood in critical condition. Lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful and Rincon was…
BROWNWOOD, TX
City of Sonora looking for emergency response volunteers

SONORA, Texas – The City of Sonora Emergency Management Coordinators are currently looking for volunteers that can help assist those in the community during a critical crisis. According to a Nixle Alert sent out by the city on Thursday, July 13th, Sonora citizens have helped establish and manage the...
SONORA, TX
Update: Nethery Road Fire continues to burn in Kimble County

KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Crews continue to fight the blaze that occupies an estimated 3,500 acres in southwest Kimble County on Wednesday, July 13th. According to Texas A & M Forest Service Incident Information, the fire has grown from an estimated 2,000 acres on Tuesday, July 12th to 3,500 acres on Wednesday, July 13th.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Museum announces inductees for Hall of Honor

The Frontier Times Museum kicks off Bandera’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration by inducting three great Texans into their Texas Heroes Hall of Honor. This year’s class of 2022 will induct legendary rodeo clown and bull fighter, Leon Coffee and Frances Kaiser who was the first woman to be elected as sheriff in Kerr County. The museum will also posthumously induct beloved Bandera business owner, Mary McGroarty.
BANDERA, TX
mySanAntonio.com

5D Steakhouse plans $2.8M Kerrville restaurant for mouth-watering cuts

A new Steakhouse is searing its seventh restaurant in the Hill Country. 5D Steakhouse's newest location is coming to Kerrville and is expected to open in September. "Our concept really fits and we feel that Kerrville is right there in the heart of the Hill Country," said 5D Steakhouse owner Brianne Dlugosch. "Our family has always loved vacationing there, so we kind of just fell in love with that area. I always told myself if I found the right real estate out there that we would build and we found the right real estate."
KERRVILLE, TX
