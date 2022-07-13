ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taika Reveals What Happened to The Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know why the Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t make a return in Thor: Love and Thunder after the team made an appearance in the opening scenes of the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Let’s Rank the Movies From Phase 4 of the MCU From Worst to Best!

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the sixth film in Phase 4 of the MCU and has been accompanied by seven Disney+ series. Responses to the films and shows so far have been mixed but we still have releases of She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a series of "I Am Groot" shorts, an untitled Halloween special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to change opinions of Phase 4 before the year concludes.
MOVIES
IGN

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Gets a Premiere Date on Paramount+

The idiotic duo of Beavis and Butt-Head just conquered the universe, and now there’s finally a date for their return to the small screen. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The new series promises that the two are back and “stupider...
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Explains Why This Kirk Seems So Different

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1. With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having just finished out Season 1, the best new Trek show in town has left us with a variety of questions about where things will go in Season 2 for Captain Christopher Pike and his crew, as well as the whys and hows of certain storylines in these first 10 episodes. From Pike’s ultimate fate and whether or not he ever truly had a chance of avoiding it, to Spock’s rage, to the death of Chief Engineer Hemmer, man are we still thinking about this show.
TV SERIES
IGN

Don't Make Me Go Review

Don't Make Me Go is available on Prime Video beginning Friday, July 15. With a third act -- okay, a back half of a third act -- that utterly confounds, Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is equally whimsical and heavy as a road trip dramedy. It provides indie drama insight and warmth in all the right places, with a naturalness that shines bright, despite going a little nuts during the final minutes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Ign#Marvel#The Ms Marvel Disney Plus
IGN

Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp Confirms Key Will Byers Theory

Spoiler Warning: This post contains spoilers for both parts of Stranger Things Season 4. Stranger Things pulled no punches with its emotional moments in Season 4. Today, in an interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp confirmed something that fans have long speculated: Will is gay. “It was hinted at in Season...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
IGN

The Gray Man Review

The Gray Man is in theaters on July 15, 2022, and will stream on Netflix on July 22. With an all-star cast led by Ryan Gosling as a CIA hitman on the run, The Gray Man builds itself using the spare parts and superficial flourishes of much better action films. It’s a serviceable impression directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who, along with co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, were responsible for a huge chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (most recently, Avengers: Endgame). But where the MCU is often criticized for its lack of discernible style, The Gray Man is a product of too many conflicting approaches with no unifying vision — not unlike their previous effort, the Tom Holland-fronted Cherry — resulting in a spy movie mish-mash that takes far too long to be enjoyable.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Where The Crawdads Sing Review

Where The Crawdads Sing is in theaters on July 15, 2022. Where The Crawdads Sing is a strange case of a film made marginally more interesting by the circumstances of its creation. Part period romance and part legal drama, this oddly structured literary adaptation has little going for it beyond its lead actress, but a quick glance at its story and at the life of Delia Owens — the author and conservationist who wrote the book of the same name — reveals a potentially unsavory point of view on the crime that sets the plot in motion. However, the filmmakers don’t quite know what to do with this information (which, in the novel, can’t help but read as boastful), so the resulting perspective is lopsided at best, hesitant at worst, and robs the movie of a raw and ugly narrative power.
MOVIES
IGN

Characters

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get the Free Fischl Skin in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact’s Summer Fantasia event is in full swing, and along with the boat races and character stories is a chance to earn the free new Fischl skin. It’s the first alternate costume for the four-star princess of darkness, though you need to jump through some hoops and hunt down elusive items before you can claim it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prey For The Devil - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Prey For The Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism....
RELIGION
IGN

Salt and Sacrifice Developers React to 40 Minute Speedrun

Watch along with the developers of Salt and Sacrifice as they react to this amazing 40 minute speedrun!. Cofounders James Silva and Shane Lynch of Devoured Studios are baffled, amazed, and impressed by this Any % speedrun from andyrockin123. A sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, Salt and Sacrifice retains much of the gameplay, epic boss design, and combat of the original while making tweaks of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Blaze Chapter 14 - A Clash of Ambition

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Scarlet Blaze Chapter 14. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dori Ascension Materials Guide

Her ascension and talent materials haven't been officially announced yet, but unconfirmed reports obtained from the 3.0 Beta report she will use several materials which are exclusive to the Sumeru region, including red satins that can only be obtained by defeating Eremites in Sumeru. If this information is correct, the only things you can pre-farm for Dori are the gems and the mora used to level her up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Attack on Titan: Eren’s Final Titan Form's Name Revealed

Major spoilers for Attack on Titan ahead. We now know the name of Eren Jeager’s final Titan form via an announcement by Attack of Titan’s official Twitter account. The account posted the Blu-ray and DVD cover of the fourth volume of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 on July 15.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy