ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Fry Day: See the most sought after fries by state, according to Google

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vICe_0geiPcDy00
It’s National Fry Day! Here are the fries your state is searching for the most. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time year again, a guilt-free excuse to enjoy salty, crispy deliciousness, all in the name of National French Fry Day.

In honor of the annual July 13 celebration, restaurants like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are even giving away fries. It’s worth remembering, however, that fries, like so many culinary staples in the U.S., often have their own unique, regional style.

The team at Google Trends looked at the most searched types of fries in 2022 and found that there were indeed differences by state.

By far, sweet potato fries were the most searched this year, followed by carne asada fries and home fries.

Carne asada fries were most searched in western states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California, while home fries dominated in West Virginia and a handful of northeastern states.

Steak fries dominated search in just two states, South Dakota and Arkansas. Truffle fries were tops in Florida and Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjNQ5_0geiPcDy00
(Credit: Google Trends)

When it comes to the sheer number of searches for “fries,” Nevada led all others, according to the team at Google, followed by Utah and Rhode Island.

There also seems to be increased interest in making one’s own French fries, as searches for “how to cut potatoes into fries” doubled in the past year.

And if you’re surprised at the popularity of sweet potato fries, you may want to brace yourself for the dipping sauces people have apparently been researching to pair with them: maple dipping sauce, aioli, marshmallow dip, sour cream and cinnamon dip, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Northeastern States#Carne Asada Fries#Home Fries#Food Drink#National French#Mcdonald#Google Trends
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Alissa Rose

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Krispy Kreme is giving away a bunch of doughnuts next week

You might be able to score a bunch of free doughnuts next week. Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, N.C.-based doughnut chain, is giving away 8,500 years’ worth of free doughnuts next Monday through Thursday. Specifically, the company will give random customers a “birthday card” that will be worth one dozen glazed doughnuts each month through June next year—enough to amount to 8,500 years’ worth of doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy