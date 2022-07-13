West Nile Virus detected in Mass. for 1st time this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A mosquito sample in Easton has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

The DPH said this is the first time West Nile Virus has been detected in Massachusetts this year. The sample was collected on July 11.

No human or animal cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year, and the DPH said there is no elevated risk for the disease at this time. Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), another mosquito-borne disease, has not yet been detected in any samples.

“West Nile Virus is part of summer in Massachusetts, and we expect to see infected mosquitoes at this time of year,” Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said. “Now is the time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

The virus is typically transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. Last year, the DPH reported 11 human cases of West Nile Virus.

“Simple actions can help protect you from mosquito bites and the diseases they can cause,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said. “Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, wear clothing to reduce exposed skin, drain standing water and repair window screens.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.