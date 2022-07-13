Former RI special assistant AG gets DUI charge tossed out

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Former special assistant attorney general Edward Mullaney got a drunk driving charge tossed out on Wednesday, although he temporarily lost his license and faces other penalties for refusing to take a Breathalyzer test.

Barrington officials dismissed and sealed the operating under the influence of alcohol offense, which police initially charged against Mullaney on July 4 after an officer pulled him over for driving multiple miles without a front-wheel tire. Police said he was slurring his speech and confused about what town he was driving in .

Mullaney, who resigned from the Rhode Island attorney general’s office two days after his arrest, refused to submit to a Breathalyzer after he was pulled over. As a result, he was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Mullaney pleaded guilty to the civil infraction earlier this week and he was sentenced to a 30-day license suspension, four months using an ignition interlock system, an alcohol education program, DWI treatment and 10 hours of community service, according to court records.

Mullaney’s attorney declined to comment. In Rhode Island it’s not uncommon for first-time drunk drivers — who refuse to take sobriety tests and don’t cause any property damage or harm to others — to get their criminal charges tossed out if they plead guilty to refusing to submit to a chemical test.

An attorney general spokesperson earlier this week said Mullaney was placed on leave before he submitted his resignation because the agency has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drinking and driving.

Mullaney, who most recently specialized in trying narcotics and violent crimes cases, told Barrington police he’d been coming from the agency’s South Main Street offices in Providence when he was arrested.

Eli Sherman ( esherman@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.