ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Moved in salary dump

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan were traded from the Golden Knights to the Hurricanes on Wednesday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Canadians trade defenseman Jeff Petry to Penguins

Petry played 68 games for the Canadiens last season, posting 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists). A 12-year NHL veteran, Petry spent parts of the previous eight seasons with Montreal. Over 508 games with the Canadiens, Petry compiled 248 points (70 goals, 178 assists). Petry was originally a second-round pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Suns match Deandre Ayton's max offer sheet; Zach LaVine agrees to supermax deal

NBA free agency has slowed down considerably after a rapid start. Teams and players officially began negotiating new deals on June 30, and, as of July 6, are now free to sign those contracts. NBA fans didn't even have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
CBS Sports

LeBron James shines with 42 points, 16 rebounds in first Drew League game since 2011

The Drew League has often served as a venue for NBA players to hone their skills against strong competition in the offseason, but for the past decade, the game's biggest star has avoided it. LeBron James last played in the Drew League during the 2011 NBA lockout, but on Saturday, 11 years later, he made his grand return to the stage. And boy, was it worth the wait.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Signs with St. Louis

Leivo signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Pacioretty
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an apparent left ankle injury, Deesha Thosar of FoxSports.com reports. Smith began the 10th inning as a runner at second base, but he appeared to roll his ankle while taking a lead off the bag and was removed from the game as a result. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. It's not yet clear whether Smith will be available for Saturday's nightcap or for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: On base four times in win

Raleigh went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday. The slugging backstop didn't garner any extra-base hits as he's usually prone to do, but Raleigh still came through with a rewarding performance for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old has now reached safely in four straight games, and Friday's performance pushed his average to .203, its highest point since April 14.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Aiming August return

Albies (foot) is hoping to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-to late August, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. General manager Alex Anthopoulos noted that Albies is at 75 percent weight-bearing on his surgically repaired left foot. The second baseman will still need to build through a progression of fielding his position and running the bases prior to going on a rehab assignment, but it appears as though Albies is at least on schedule -- if not a bit ahead -- in his recovery.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Not available for Futures Game

Tovar (groin) won't be available for Saturday's All-Star Futures Game, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Rockies' top prospect remains on Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list while he continues to recover from a groin injury that has kept him out of action since June 29. The organization is hopeful the 20-year-old infielder will be ready to play again shortly after the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Trade target

Sources indicate the Diamondbacks are willing to discuss a trade involving Walker, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Walker rebounded from a down year in 2021 and is tied for ninth in MLB with 22 home runs -- he hit No. 22 on Friday. While his .206 batting average may not look appealing, the first baseman's expected average (.269 xBA) and on-base rate (.400 xwOBA, 17th in MLB) paint a different picture of his value. Teams more analytically inclined will see through the low batting average.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jose Azocar: Sent to Triple-A

Azocar was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. Azocar made the Opening Day roster and has operated as a reserve outfielder through most of the season's first half, but he'll head to the minors ahead of the final series before the All-Star break. The 26-year-old has a .229/.277/.321 slash line with eight RBI, 12 runs and three stolen bases through his first 69 big-league games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Called up Saturday

Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Snider has been in the minors since June 10 but will provide bullpen depth for the shorthanded Royals during their road trip in Toronto. The right-hander has posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 21 innings over 27 relief appearances in the big leagues this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy