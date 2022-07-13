ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Spott, Fern Ross

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

In loving memory of Fern Ross Spott, an unveiling service will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Fern was born in Terespol, Poland on Jan. 6, 1923, and passed away in...

Cleveland Jewish News

Krantz, Bryon

This isn’t a sad time, it’s merely the end of my era. I’ve lived a somewhat long and absolutely full life. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Esther Ghinsburg Krantz and Maurice B. Krantz, I along with my sister Treva grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Soon after graduation from Dartmouth College, I was lucky enough to convince Joan Liebenthal to marry me. It was the beginning of a marvelous journey through life together. By the time I graduated from Western Reserve University Law School (yes that’s right, it became CWRU later) we had one son. Marc was born during my second year and Brett a year after commencement. We were blessed and still are with two fantastic sons. The loss of Marc while skiing put me in a dark place from which I never fully recovered. I thought about him often and continually missed him. Both sons as good as they are married up. Marc married Michele Silverman and they had three amazing children, Ellen, Tara and Ross. Brett and Liz Weiss brought another three very special children to our family, Matthew, Tyler and Danielle. I’m more than a proud grandfather. These six are beautiful young people. They all have bright futures. My only regret about leaving is that I won’t be here to see each find their place in the world.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Korach, Jeffrey

Jeffrey L. Korach, born in Cleveland on Nov. 21, 1941, passed away July 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Sue Ellen (nee Wolf); cherished father of Kara (Jim) Pacala and Randy (Jennifer) Korach; devoted grandfather of Natalie and Quinn Korach, and Sam and Laura Pacala; dedicated brother of Kenneth (Mira) Korach, Karol (the late Chris) Babcock, Patricia Keating (Dave Shick) and Richard Miller (Roberto Konishi).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Summer of Kindness challenge underway

The Summer of Kindness is a community-wide challenge and activity for participants of all ages through Aug. 19 as the Values-in-Action Foundation’s initiative, Kindland, working to make Northeast Ohio the “Kindest Land” in the nation, according to a news release. The Summer of Kindness Challenge features a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mass shooting story hits home

These mass shootings are horrible, but usually it is somebody else being affected. But not this time. The article in the Cleveland Jewish News on the Highland Park shooting now brings it home directly to me (“Mass shooting ‘beyond heartbreaking,’” July 8). One of the couples featured in the article was about my daughter, Rory Rubin, and my son-in-law, Dan Rubin. They live less than three blocks from downtown Highland Park and often walk there.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Author Adams to discuss rock and roll venues July 18

Author Deanna Adams will host an interactive presentation honoring Cleveland’s most popular rock and roll venues and the musicians who played them from 7 to 8 p.m. July 18 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Solon branch at 34125 Portz Parkway. For more information, visit bit.ly/3HYPuUt.
Cleveland Jewish News

Writer, storyteller Leblang brings one-man show to BorderLight

Beachwood-raised and Boston-based writer and storyteller Judah Leblang will return to the Cleveland area for BorderLight: Cleveland International Theatre + Fringe Festival, a live event that runs from July 20 to July 23 at Playhouse Square’s Kennedy’s Theater in downtown Cleveland. In 2019, Leblang was in town for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

UH, Technion American Medical School partnership deepens

Since 2019, University Hospitals has built a relationship with Technion American Medical School, part of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa to bring fourth-year students to the Cleveland hospital system for their medical electives. With welcoming about 10 students each year, four Technion students have matched to complete their residency at UH since the partnership began.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Willoughby police solve 1980 murder of Cleveland Heights HS grad

After 42 years, the murder of Willoughby resident Nadine Madger, a Cleveland Heights High School graduate, has been solved. Madger, who graduated high school in 1973, was found stabbed over 40 times in her Willoughby apartment on Jan. 11, 1980, with her infant son, Daniel, unharmed in his playpen. Her husband, Mark found them after he returned from work.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Family summer bowling pass offered at RollHouse

RollHouse Entertainment is offering a family bowling pass valid through Sept. 2 at RollHouse Solon at 33185 Bainbridge Road or any RollHouse location. The pass is $59.99 for a family of four and allows for two free games per day during weekdays at select times. To learn more, visit bit.ly/3u7t9y8.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City Barbeque expands with recently opened Solon location

Barbecue is a long-beloved American tradition that tingles the taste buds and brings with it that elusive nostalgia of summertime and friendship. City Barbeque has its sights set on bringing both flavor and camaraderie to the area with its new Solon location at 6372 SOM Center Road. The restaurant opened on May 23.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Myron’s out, new market, deli coming to Cleveland Heights

After 40 years at 2256 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Myron’s Deli closed at the beginning of June. But, the space won’t stay empty for long. Chef Demetrios Atheneos of Chicken Ranch in University Heights will open a new market. According to Cleveland Scene, the 900-square-foot space will...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Weiss’ bond amended, GPS monitoring removed

Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, according to court records. The bond was amended during a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas pretrial at the request of Weiss’ attorney, Michael...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

FRONT 2022 contemporary art triennial commences around Northeast Ohio

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art kicked off July 14, aiming to draw attention from near and far to Northeast Ohio’s historic struggles and efforts toward change, as well as the area’s thriving arts scene. Local artists receiving fellowships from FRONT were also announced at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Solon successes due to teamwork, mayor says

According to Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus, all of the city’s greatest accomplishments over the last year are due to the ability of internal leadership teams to work together and deliver the quality of life residents have come to expect. “We operate as a team and we all work together,”...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Raising Cane's, Crumbl Cookies open at Mayfield Heights Town Center

Two businesses opened June 10 at Mayfield Heights Town Center. Raising Cane’s at 5880 Mayfield Road offers white meat chicken strips, marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. Customers can dip the chicken in a secret sauce, as well as order crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, sweat tea and lemonade. Hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can order through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its patio. This is the 14th Raising Cane’s in Cleveland and the 48th in the state.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Porthouse’s ‘Godspell’ will have you singing in the aisles

“Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth.”. There is nothing meek about the Porthouse Theater’s production of “Godspell,” but they did inherit a well-deserved standing ovation during the performance. The show feels like a revival meeting, a master class in teaching kindergarten, and a musical filled with about every genre of music possible, all rolled into one. If you are familiar with “Godspell,” it should come as no surprise that it is one of the most popular shows to produce for camps, schools and theaters looking for bang for their buck. The show is a clean slate for a creative director, lending itself to any setting and concept, and giving the actors a chance to literally play.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend

The Ohio Department of Health on July 14 reported 120,200 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 550 from a week prior. A total of 13,822 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 39 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE

