Orlando, FL

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about women's rights at Orlando event

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris was in Orlando on Thursday morning to discuss several topics,...

www.fox35orlando.com

island princess from Florida
3d ago

NO STAY AWAY FEOM FLORIDA!!! We do NOT a want you here!!!!!!

USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

🐫 going to Florida, another wasted taxpayer funded boondoggle

VJD
3d ago

Gross! We do not want this loser in our state!

The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Comments / 0

