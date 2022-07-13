Brooks County to hold active shooter meeting at Falfurrias High School campus

A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died Thursday at a hotel in McAllen, officials said. Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, died in a non-mission related incident at his quarters in McAllen, the Texas Military Department announced Friday. Emergency personnel at the unit’s hotel were unable to...
McAllen police are reflecting on a 2018 failed robbery at La Plaza Mall that caused panic. "There was an organized group of men who entered a high-end jewelry store and basically placed everyone at bay and started breaking glass casings,” McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez recalled. “That glass breakage in a confined area like the mall, it sounded like gunfire. We had a multitude of state, local, and federal agencies respond to this particular incident and that became an issue for us."
A man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Pharr last month. The fire happened on June 17 at a home located on the 100 block of W. Handy St. City officials say a woman's home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported. Ruben...
The Rodriguez’s home was recently rebuilt as part of the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP), which helps homeowners affected by the 2018/2019 flooding events in South Texas. The housing program is administered by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) which is still accepting applications for assistance until August...
Texas Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez (D-Weslaco) is weighing in on plans for a concrete plant in the Alamo area. Developers want to build the concrete plant near two schools and a retirement community. Residents in the area brought up concerns of air pollution. "A lot of concerns have been brought...
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nightly closures were announced as part of the I-2/ I-69 Interchange Project. According to a release, there will be temporary closures to the Edinburg to Harlingen connector detour route overnight. The closures have been scheduled below:. Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17:...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After years of delays, capital murder suspect Joseph Tejeda now knows when he will go to trial for the death of Breanna Wood. Tejeda is accused of killing the 21 year old back in 2016 and leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic. The container was later found in an abandoned building near Robstown.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker plead the fifth against self-incrimination in response to two subpoenas issued by attorneys representing people charged with capital murder in the killing of Breanna Wood. Attorneys for Joseph Tejeda, charged with Wood's capital murder, filed a motion...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More families are coming forward to join a lawsuit that's being filed against Nueces County over issues at the Medical Examiner's Office. 3NEWS confirmed Friday that 15 families represented by Gowan Elizondo LLP and the Law Office of Ralph M. Rodriguez intend to sue the County for damages sustained as a result of negligence and issues that came to light earlier this year about the Medical Examiner Office.
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna. The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department. ValleyCentral does not have details on what could have caused the blaze or if there were […]
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing. At 1:37 p.m. today, police received a call about a man bleeding on the ground at the 2200 block of Datepalm Ave in McAllen. Upon arrival, officers responded to the area in regard to an assault. McAllen Police located the victim […]
A man accused of a fatal Brownsville stabbing has been charged with murder. Eric Salinas Quintero, 43, is accused of stabbing 21-year-old Victor Hernandez on Sunday at an apartment complex on the 6000 block of Danubio Court in Brownsville. Hernandez was stabbed in the neck and leg area and died...
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Progreso Community Resource Center will offer the “Hygiene Closet”. According to Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Fuentes, the hygiene closet will be available to help expand the basic hygienic health needs of the community. The initiative, made possible with...
Residents are asking the city of Brownsville to step in and stop illegal dumping in their area. Laurel Steinberg and her husband, Bill, walk their dog almost daily. Their walk leads them past a massive illegal dumping area they say has been a problem for years. “It's kind of a...
For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success. For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – TX-Dot Pharr announces upcoming detours that will begin later this month. The department says the new detours will not only benefit contractors but drivers. The Pharr interchange is still a year and a half from being completed, part of the project means new detours, says Tx-Dot Pharr Spokesman Ray Pedraza. The […]
When the Peñitas City Council met on Monday, nobody saved a seat for Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez. Lopez — who is awaiting trial on federal theft charges — hadn’t shown up for a City Council meeting since April. “We would like for him to...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Fire Department are investigating an afternoon house fire. Authorities said the fire occurred on the 500 block of West Lincoln. Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze, but one dog died in the fire. Two women and a child were able to get out of the house in time.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A trial date has been set in the capital murder trial of Joseph Tejeda. Tejeda is accused of killing 21-year-old Breanna Wood and leaving her remains in a box wrapped in plastic back in 2016. That container was later found in an abandoned building near Robstown, Texas.
A 31-year-old woman was charged Saturday with robbery after Mission police say she assaulted a security guard and stole an ambulance. Mission police identified Isela Escobar as the woman who stole the ambulance at Mission Regional Medical Center. A Friday news release from the city of Pharr said that a...
