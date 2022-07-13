ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks County, TX

Brooks County to hold active shooter meeting at Falfurrias High School campus

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m....

KRGV

McAllen police reflect on 2018 failed La Plaza Mall robbery, working to ease active shooter concerns

McAllen police are reflecting on a 2018 failed robbery at La Plaza Mall that caused panic. "There was an organized group of men who entered a high-end jewelry store and basically placed everyone at bay and started breaking glass casings,” McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez recalled. “That glass breakage in a confined area like the mall, it sounded like gunfire. We had a multitude of state, local, and federal agencies respond to this particular incident and that became an issue for us."
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Man charged with arson in connection with Pharr house fire

A man has been charged with arson in connection with a house fire in Pharr last month. The fire happened on June 17 at a home located on the 100 block of W. Handy St. City officials say a woman's home was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported. Ruben...
PHARR, TX
sbnewspaper.com

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra and Commissioner Rene Garcia met with Dalia and Miguel Rodriguez in front of their home in San Benito.

The Rodriguez’s home was recently rebuilt as part of the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP), which helps homeowners affected by the 2018/2019 flooding events in South Texas. The housing program is administered by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) which is still accepting applications for assistance until August...
KRGV

State Rep. Martinez comments on proposed Alamo concrete plant

Texas Rep. Armando "Mando" Martinez (D-Weslaco) is weighing in on plans for a concrete plant in the Alamo area. Developers want to build the concrete plant near two schools and a retirement community. Residents in the area brought up concerns of air pollution. "A lot of concerns have been brought...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to Harlingen connector route to temporarily close

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nightly closures were announced as part of the I-2/ I-69 Interchange Project. According to a release, there will be temporary closures to the Edinburg to Harlingen connector detour route overnight. The closures have been scheduled below:. Saturday, July 16 – Sunday, July 17:...
HARLINGEN, TX
KIII 3News

7 more families join lawsuit against Nueces County over alleged negligence at Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More families are coming forward to join a lawsuit that's being filed against Nueces County over issues at the Medical Examiner's Office. 3NEWS confirmed Friday that 15 families represented by Gowan Elizondo LLP and the Law Office of Ralph M. Rodriguez intend to sue the County for damages sustained as a result of negligence and issues that came to light earlier this year about the Medical Examiner Office.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Don-Wes Flea Market destroyed by fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna. The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department. ValleyCentral does not have details on what could have caused the blaze or if there were […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Police investigate stabbing death, suspect wanted

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing. At 1:37 p.m. today, police received a call about a man bleeding on the ground at the 2200 block of Datepalm Ave in McAllen. Upon arrival, officers responded to the area in regard to an assault.  McAllen Police located the victim […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County to offer ‘Hygiene Closet’ to residents

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Progreso Community Resource Center will offer the “Hygiene Closet”. According to Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Fuentes, the hygiene closet will be available to help expand the basic hygienic health needs of the community. The initiative, made possible with...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville residents raising concerns over illegal dump site

Residents are asking the city of Brownsville to step in and stop illegal dumping in their area. Laurel Steinberg and her husband, Bill, walk their dog almost daily. Their walk leads them past a massive illegal dumping area they say has been a problem for years. “It's kind of a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Rodriguez motivated by family

For some Texas State Technical College students, having a strong support system is their motivation for success. For Fabian Rodriguez, of Los Fresnos, the family he has started is his inspiration to succeed in his pursuit of a certificate of completion in Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Detours announced for drivers along Pharr interchange

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – TX-Dot Pharr announces upcoming detours that will begin later this month. The department says the new detours will not only benefit contractors but drivers.  The Pharr interchange is still a year and a half from being completed, part of the project means new detours, says Tx-Dot Pharr Spokesman Ray Pedraza.  The […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Dog dies in Harlingen house fire

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Fire Department are investigating an afternoon house fire. Authorities said the fire occurred on the 500 block of West Lincoln. Fire officials say no one was injured in the blaze, but one dog died in the fire. Two women and a child were able to get out of the house in time.
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Woman charged in theft of Pharr EMS ambulance

A 31-year-old woman was charged Saturday with robbery after Mission police say she assaulted a security guard and stole an ambulance. Mission police identified Isela Escobar as the woman who stole the ambulance at Mission Regional Medical Center. A Friday news release from the city of Pharr said that a...
PHARR, TX

