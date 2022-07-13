ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine wins FDA authorization

By Katherine Ellen Foley, David Lim
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYb3d_0geiLfRd00

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, opening up another option for adults who have not received immunization against the virus.

The vaccine, a two-dose series administered three weeks apart, is manufactured using a lab-made spike protein produced in insect cells and an adjuvant obtained from the bark of a tree native to Chile, offering a different and older vaccine technology than is used in the messenger RNA vaccines and Johnson & Johnson shot. It is authorized for people ages 18 and older as a primary series, meaning the shot is intended for the roughly 10 percent of adults who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Novavax executives have said they hope the shot will see uptake in individuals who have expressed hesitancy toward other Covid-19 vaccines or are allergic to components of the others’ ingredients.

“Today’s authorization offers adults in the United States who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

Background: The Novavax vaccine contains a synthetic coronavirus spike protein made with moth cells and compounds that encourage an immune response. This formulation is similar to older vaccines.

In a trial of more than 26,000 adults in the U.S. and Mexico, two doses of the Novavax Covid vaccine were more than 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease. For adults 65 and older, effectiveness was more than 78 percent. There were no serious side effects or safety concerns, including for the approximately 21,000 adults who were followed for more than two months after their second shot.

In a press release, the FDA noted that it had conducted a thorough analysis of Novavax’s production capacity as part of its decision to authorize the shot.

The shot received strong backing from the Trump-era Operation Warp Speed effort, but faced difficulties with manufacturing throughout its lengthy vaccine development process.

What’s next: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will next decide whether it will endorse the vaccine for adults. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to convene on July 19, but an agenda for the meeting has not yet been published.

The Biden administration announced earlier this week that it had purchased 3.2 million doses of the Novavax vaccine. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that Novavax is “expected to complete all necessary quality testing in the next few weeks, which would support final release of the product.”

If the vaccine garners a favorable recommendation from the CDC, HHS said the protein-based vaccine will be made available at no cost to states, jurisdictions, federal pharmacy partners and federally qualified health centers.

The FDA said it expects Novavax to continue clinical trials to obtain data that would support full approval of the vaccine.

Adam Cancryn contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Vaping Industry Reacts as FDA Deadline on Synthetic Nicotine Arrives

MELBOURNE, Fla. - July 14, 2022 - ( ) Officials at Bidi Vapor, LLC, makers of the premium, self-contained, electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) called the BIDI® Stick, announced its continuing support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s authority over ENDS devices using non-tobacco derived or "synthetic" nicotine. With the arrival of a major deadline on July 13, 2022 that will make the continued retail and distribution of all such products illegal, officials at Bidi Vapor hope the FDA will use its powers to properly enforce its new policies. Bidi Vapor does not use synthetic nicotine in any product.
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novavax#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Rna#Johnson Johnson
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

Dog treats recalled after testing finds Salmonella

Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products because of potential Salmonella contamination. On July 6, 2022, the firm was notified by the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IFLScience

Listeria Outbreak In Florida Leaves 22 Hospitalized And One Dead, CDC Reports

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an investigation notice into a Listeria outbreak in Florida. This outbreak has so far caused 22 hospitalizations and one death. No specific food item has been identified as the source and most people who fell ill lived in or traveled to Florida a month before they got sick.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cancerhealth.com

FDA Proposes Rule Prohibiting Menthol Cigarettes

Menthol cigarettes could soon be prohibited in the United States if new tobacco product standards proposed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are finalized and take effect. Prohibiting menthol as a “characterizing flavor” in cigarettes is expected to make them less appealing, reducing diseases and deaths caused by cigarette...
U.S. POLITICS
foodsafetynews.com

Honey recalled after FDA detects active ingredient to treat ED in product

Shopaax.com in Newark, DE is recalling all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP because it contains undeclared Sildenafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The recall was initiated after FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP contains Sildenafil.
NEWARK, DE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA reports illnesses linked to Daily Harvest product have more than doubled

The number of complaints of illnesses related to Daily Harvest brand French Lentil & Leek Crumbles has more than doubled since the FDA’s report on June 30. As of July 14 the Food and Drug Administration is reporting 277 reports from people who ate the frozen crumbles. The agency continues to advise people to not eat the product and to check their freezers for it. As of June 30, 133 people had reported illnesses to the FDA. The company has reported receiving more than 470 reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Salmonella found in a third of ground chicken, Consumer Reports says

The nation is making little to no headway in preventing bacteria-laden chicken from landing in U.S. grocery stores and sickening thousands of Americans annually, with Consumer Reports finding in a recent test that one-third of ground chicken samples contained salmonella. Nearly 1.4 million Americans are infected with salmonella each year,...
FOOD SAFETY
Washington Examiner

FDA gives warning to companies selling honey products with hidden drugs

The Food and Drug Administration has given a warning to four companies selling honey-based products that may contain drug ingredients used in Viagra and Cialis. Product samples from four companies, including Thirstyrun, MKS Enterprise, Shopaax.com, and 1am USA Incorporated dba Pleasure Products USA, contained active drug ingredients found in Cialis and Viagra that were not listed on the product labels, laboratory testing by the FDA found. Tadalafil and sildenafil, respectively, are FDA-approved drugs used to treat men with erectile dysfunction that can only be used with permission from healthcare professionals, and companies marketing food products containing these ingredients violate federal law, according to a press release the FDA released Tuesday.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

July 14 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot. read more.
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

China links seven COVID-19 outbreaks to food packaging

China has linked seven COVID-19 outbreaks and almost 700 cases to contaminated imported frozen food packaging materials. Scientists said the work supports speculation that cold-chain foods act as a pathway for SARS-CoV-2 and might present a risk for virus transmission between countries and regions. They added handlers and processors of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FDA continues investigations into several foodborne illness outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate several food-related outbreaks of infections, with patient numbers slowly increasing. Sources of pathogens behind the outbreak infections have not been identified in five of nine outbreaks under investigation. One outbreak of infections from E. coli O157:H7 has been declared over with...
FOOD SAFETY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
237K+
Followers
14K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy