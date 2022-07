AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers are needed to help bring this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta Triathlon to town. The triathlon returns again on Sept. 25, and organizers say it would not be possible without the support of the community pitching in to help. With an event this size, more than 1,200 volunteers will be needed leading up to race day. Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up to volunteer.

