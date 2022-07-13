Ben Ackerman

This isn’t a sad time, it’s merely the end of my era. I’ve lived a somewhat long and absolutely full life. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Esther Ghinsburg Krantz and Maurice B. Krantz, I along with my sister Treva grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Soon after graduation from Dartmouth College, I was lucky enough to convince Joan Liebenthal to marry me. It was the beginning of a marvelous journey through life together. By the time I graduated from Western Reserve University Law School (yes that’s right, it became CWRU later) we had one son. Marc was born during my second year and Brett a year after commencement. We were blessed and still are with two fantastic sons. The loss of Marc while skiing put me in a dark place from which I never fully recovered. I thought about him often and continually missed him. Both sons as good as they are married up. Marc married Michele Silverman and they had three amazing children, Ellen, Tara and Ross. Brett and Liz Weiss brought another three very special children to our family, Matthew, Tyler and Danielle. I’m more than a proud grandfather. These six are beautiful young people. They all have bright futures. My only regret about leaving is that I won’t be here to see each find their place in the world.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO