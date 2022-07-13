Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks, Tyrrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Perquimans, Bertie, southeastern Hertford, southeastern Gates and Chowan Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Harrellsville to 7 miles west of Plymouth to near Williamston. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Ryland, Colerain, Rockyhock, Tyner, Hobbsville, Valhalla, Belvidere, Midway, Askewville, Goose Pond, Whites Crossroads, Gliden, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns and Republican. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO