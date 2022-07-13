ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks, Tyrrell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Perquimans, Bertie, southeastern Hertford, southeastern Gates and Chowan Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Harrellsville to 7 miles west of Plymouth to near Williamston. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Ryland, Colerain, Rockyhock, Tyner, Hobbsville, Valhalla, Belvidere, Midway, Askewville, Goose Pond, Whites Crossroads, Gliden, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns and Republican. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ryland to 6 miles northwest of Westover to near Williamston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colerain, Harrellsville and Rockyhock around 810 PM EDT. Ryland and Tyner around 815 PM EDT. Cape Colony around 825 PM EDT. Belvidere around 830 PM EDT. Winfall around 835 PM EDT. Snug Harbor and Burgess around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Goose Pond, Gliden, Drummond Point, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns, Mount Gould, Hancock and Nicanor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERTIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy