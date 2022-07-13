Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 19:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 742 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Hickiwan, or 28 miles southeast of Ajo, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Kuakatch and San Simon West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO