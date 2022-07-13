ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 19:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 742 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Hickiwan, or 28 miles southeast of Ajo, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail, and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Kuakatch and San Simon West. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MST The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened and exited the area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust generated by thunderstorms is expected. * WHERE...Western Pima County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

