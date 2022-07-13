ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Bill Belichick ever recover from losing Tom Brady?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Belichick and Tom Brady gifted the New England Patriots' faithful with six Super Bowl championships. But since the end of the 2019 season, when Brady opted to explore the nice warm weather in Tampa Bay, Belichick's squad has struggled to generate the same caliber of offense. This has...

Related
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
Tom Brady
Mac Jones
Matt Patricia
Colin Cowherd
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
The Spun

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs Star Announces His Retirement

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman is calling it a career. Starting left tackle Mitchell Schwartz has officially retired from the NFL after playing in the league for 10 seasons. He posted a statement to his Twitter account to announce the news. "I'm officially retiring from the NFL. It's...
SB Nation

The Bengals new uniforms are the coolest in the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling out new all-white alternate uniforms next season and they are beyond incredible. The official uniforms will unveiled by the Bengals soon, but this look is so fresh it hurts. I love that these are alternates that actual make sense. White bengal tigers are a thing, and the black and white look should become their full-time away uniform. The orange and black at home, the white away — it just all makes sense.
thecomeback.com

Ex-Patriots player shares epic Bill Belichick story

Normally, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not exactly known for his wit and humor, especially when it comes to motivating his players. But that doesn’t mean he can’t bring that side out of him if he needs to. He did just that ahead of a...
ClutchPoints

Longhorns legend’s brutally honest Arch Manning take will leave Texas fans’ eyes-melting

The Texas Longhorns secured the commitment of the top quarterback recruit in recent memory, Arch Manning. Ahead of his debut season at Texas, UT legend Vince Young dropped an honest take on the pressure Manning will face in Austin, and how he expects him to handle the bright lights. In an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, talking with Keyshawn Johnson, Young explained how playing QB for the Longhorns comes with the same amount of pressure as being an NFL quarterback.
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson's Twitter fight: What it says about Ravens QB

Things got very heated between quarterback Lamar Jackson and ex-Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard on social media this week. It all started when Pollard shared his opinions on whether the 25-year-old signal-caller should have been included on ESPN’s latest list of top-10 NFL quarterbacks. The former Ravens safety, 37, acknowledged Jackson's undeniable talent. He even said the QB, who is entering his fifth-year option season, should get paid "top dollar."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Starting Quarterback For Steelers

There aren't many quarterback controversies heading into 2022, but the biggest one is undoubtedly unfolding with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, Tony Romo weighed in on who might win. Appearing on The Zach Gelb Show, Romo was asked who would will start in Week 1 between Mitch Trubisky and rookie...
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes His Opinion On Ezekiel Elliott Very Clear

A recent ranking of NFL running backs by league executives saw Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott placed outside the top 10. But what does Shannon Sharpe say about Elliott's recent ranking?. On Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, Sharpe addressed the ranking of Elliott outside the top 10. He found himself...
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
Yardbarker

The Panthers Won’t Have A QB Competition For Long

The Carolina Panthers come into the 2022 season with three quarterbacks, all seen as possible starters. However, the team won’t have a quarterback competition for very long this season. This is because Baker Mayfield is coming into Carolina to show why he’s the starting quarterback for the team.
