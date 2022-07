Long ago I learned that when collective voices are ignored where there is clear community will, where logic and reasonable approaches exist – there is one reason only – an unspoken agenda. Despite continued loud out cry against so-called plans for downtown, talk of demolitions and development continues. Parking is at issue here and in most downtowns, and has long been. Wisdom does not take simple issues and compound them into larger more complex ones. Structures to accommodate masses of people in small spaces can only result in chaos. This does not belong in the hub of a gentle downtown.

AIKEN, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO