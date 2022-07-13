Police looking to identify suspects in armed carjacking

Police are looking for help in identifying the suspects in armed carjacking. Sgt. Jonathan Bragg of the Greenville Police Dept. says, that three black males held a woman at gunpoint on Gower Street around 9:40 Tuesday night and stole her vehicle.

Later that night, the vehicle was spotted by officers, but the driver fled an attempted traffic stop and a chase ensued. The driver crashed on South Academy Street and two of the suspects jumped out and ran. A K-9 unit was deployed, but was unsuccessful n locating the suspects.

Another photo of the suspect inside the QT Photo credit Greenville Police Dept.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects stopped at the QT on South Academy earlier in the night, while in the stolen car. One of the suspects went into the store and was seen on surveillance video. Anyone with info on the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime."