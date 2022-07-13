ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Police looking to identify suspects in armed carjacking

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xi2VE_0geiJUkw00

Police are looking for help in identifying the suspects in armed carjacking. Sgt. Jonathan Bragg of the Greenville Police Dept. says, that three black males held a woman at gunpoint on Gower Street around 9:40 Tuesday night and stole her vehicle.

Later that night, the vehicle was spotted by officers, but the driver fled an attempted traffic stop and a chase ensued. The driver crashed on South Academy Street and two of the suspects jumped out and ran. A K-9 unit was deployed, but was unsuccessful n locating the suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZiIe_0geiJUkw00
Another photo of the suspect inside the QT Photo credit Greenville Police Dept.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects stopped at the QT on South Academy earlier in the night, while in the stolen car. One of the suspects went into the store and was seen on surveillance video. Anyone with info on the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after suspect sets house on fire twice

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone tried to burn a home down twice last week. The Sheriff’s Office released a video detailing the incident that you can watch at the top of this story. The video includes photos of the home and a photo of a car that could belong to the suspect. No other details about the fire were released.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug dealer found with $10K, stolen gun during arrest, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a drug dealer and felon with a stolen firearm were arrested while detectives conducted crime prevention measures in west Asheville Thursday afternoon. Officers made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves on Granada Street on July 14, according to the department. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Police warning of scam using officer’s name to trick residents

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is warning residents about a scam targeting residents in the area. Officers said the scammer is using the name of an officer from the department to trick people into believing them. According to officers, the scammer tells people they either have...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police: Rape suspect caught with fentanyl after trying to escape arrest

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with sex crimes involving a child is facing more charges after trying to run from officers, according to the Asheville Police Department. Derek Carpenter, 23, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape of a...
WSPA 7News

Greer Police Department warns people about phone scam

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department is wanting to warn people about a phone scam. According to the police department, someone is using the name of an officer with the police department attempting to con people out of their money. The scammer is telling people that they...
GREER, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry shooting leads to 3 attempted murder charges; 1 suspect still sought

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police have made an arrest following a Sunday shooting in Newberry near a local pizza kitchen. Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman confirmed in a statement that his department had arrested 17-year-old Damani Ahkiel Davenport on three counts of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred in the area of 1318 Wilson Boulevard - the address of a Little Caesars Pizza shop.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#K 9#Qt Photo
106.3 WORD

Child airlifted to hospital after being shot

A child is injured after being shot Thursday afternoon. Captain Jimmy Watt of the Oconee Sheriff's Office says, a 7 year old girl was shot at a home on Taylor Road near Highway 11 in West Union. The girl was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound...
WEST UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

1 stabbed on Pelham Road, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was stabbed Friday afternoon, according to Greenville police. Police say it happened at 2:05 p.m. on Pelham Road. No suspect has been arrested at this time. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.3 WORD

Charges upgraded to murder for two suspects in Western NC

Charges against two suspects in Western North Carolina have been upgraded to murder after the victim died from his injuries. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says, Anthony Thomas and Kristin Wood were originally charged with Assault With A Deadly Weapon, after a man was assaulted at a home on Old Haywood Road in June.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Anderson Co. restaurant

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver crashed into an Anderson County restaurant Saturday evening. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Skins Hotdogs on Highway 29 South. Deputies said there were no injuries, however, an ambulance was sent to check on the driver.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen last seen Friday afternoon. According to deputies, 15-year-old Sascha Blue was last seen at around 12 p.m. on Old Hwy. 414. Blue is six-feet-tall, weighs 169 pounds with three right-ear piercings. Deputies say...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in deadly drive-by restaurant shooting took revenge for being banned, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A drive-by shooting at a restaurant has left a 10-year-old boy without a mother and a family waiting to see what will happen to the suspect. Christopher Longshore, Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keyiona Hill, 29, on July 8. Investigators said Hill was sitting inside with a friend when a bullet sent through the front door and hit her.
GREENWOOD, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy