Erupting with wildflowers, Park City’s famous slopes are just as spectacular in summertime — and there’s a ton of fun things to do around town during the warmer months. For a long time it was just the Park City winters that captivated me. Then I made an impromptu trip to check out the Park Silly Sunday Market, and was delighted to discover that the city is just as exciting during summer. In fact — and it hurts my snow-loving soul to say this — there’s actually more to do in summer when the snow melts away.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO