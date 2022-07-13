ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Watch: Stunt driver jumps bridge in Florida Keys in ‘family huckster’

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MARATHON, Fla. — A stunt driver successfully executed a jump across a bridge in the Florida Keys, sending his 1983 Subaru GL over the gap over what used to be the bridge to Boot Key.

Travis Pastrana, 38, drove what he calls the “family huckster” over the gap in the bridge, WPLG-TV reported. Photos and video provided by toddafrank on Instagram show Pastrana’s car clearing the bridge at Boot Key Harbor in spectacular fashion.

The Marathon City Council had given Pastrana permission to attempt the jump in June, according to Keys Weekly.

Pastrana is known for his daredevil stunts, which are reminiscent of Evel Knievel’s actions on motorcycles during his heyday in the 1970s.

In 2018, Pastrana successfully guided his motorcycle over 52 crushed cars in a 143-foot jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a 192-foot jump in Las Vegas, WTVJ reported. During the same event, he sailed 149 feet over the fountains at Caesars Palace, according to the television station.

