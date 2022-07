When I heard that a touring show of Sistine Chapel reproductions was coming to Portland this summer, I was curious about the exhibition’s potential viewership but the idea in and of itself didn’t offend. Michelangelo is as close as it gets to a household name for a 16th-century artist. Most people probably aren’t familiar with the frescoes beyond the Creation of Adam but that plus the name recognition is probably enough to get enough people in the door to make an exhibition reasonably financially successful.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO