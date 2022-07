THOMASVILLE — The HiToms lost 7-3 against the Carolina Disco Turkeys in summer collegiate baseball Tuesday night at Finch Field.

JB Brown hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to key High Point-Thomasville, which fell behind 4-0 through four innings.

The HiToms, after visiting Tri-City on Wednesday, will host the Chili Peppers on Thursday for Bark in the Park.