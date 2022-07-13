ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays Hoping John Schneider Can Help Team Overcome 'Collective Setback'

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sT5E_0geiHAQ400

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins isn't upset with the individuals, but he's disappointed with the sum of Toronto's parts.

The Blue Jays entered the 2022 season near the top of World Series odds. They now approach the All-Star break four games over .500, 15 back of the division lead, and hovering on the brink of a playoff spot.

"I think we are better than how we've played," Atkins said. "There's a lot of good individual things happening and I think we can be playing better as a team."

Falling short of lofty expectations, Atkins and Toronto made a change—out with Charlie Montoyo at manager and in with John Schneider, along with an interim tag and a new bench coach. It was a "difficult decision," Atkins said, but a move he felt was needed to overcome the "collective setback" that defines Toronto's season so far.

"We're not playing to our potential," Atkins said. "And I see some small opportunities to help that, and this was one of them."

With Montoyo, the Blue Jays had comfort. He's been the manager for the last three-plus seasons, and someone Atkins has a "very deep bond," with, the GM said. Montoyo was the guy that captained the rebuild, oversaw the top prospect debuts, led Toronto to the 2020 playoffs, and almost turned a COVID-tainted 2021 into another postseason appearance.

With Schneider, they have much of the same. He's been here for all that. He has a familiarity with the organization and has managed this young core up through the minors. Schneider, like Montoyo, has palpable positivity and has been around the game of baseball for decades. He may not be radically different from his predecessor, but Schneider is now the man tasked with instituting change, or at the very least improvement.

"I believe in [Montoyo], still, as a baseball leader," Atkins said. "But felt this change is necessary."

Schneider has been in and around the Blue Jays for 20 years. He was drafted by the organization in the 13th round of the 2002 draft, played six seasons in Toronto's minors, and converted to coaching in 2008. When his playing days ended, Schneider hoped to be where he sat on Wednesday—sweating under the bright press conference lights, being introduced as a big league skipper. It wasn't under the circumstances he hoped for, replacing the manager he coached under, but it was a long-time focus finally realized.

Like many of the team's top prospects, Schneider moved as manager from Single to Double A during the rebuilding years and received his MLB promotion in 2019. Along his coaching journey, he's learned to become more patient, he said, but his defining strategies aren't too different from Montoyo's.

"I like to be aggressive, I like having fun," Schneider said. "I always think that when the guys are comfortable, that's the best version of the player you're gonna get."

When the Jays are at their best it's those features that define them. They became the talk of baseball late last season for partying it up in the dugout during a scorching September and at times this year the wins, the comebacks, and the fun has continued. So shaking those defining features up—abolishing the fun or scaling back the aggression—wasn't the goal.

Schneider's first day as Blue Jays manager didn't seem all too different from the previous, at least not for him. He still jogged onto the turf in a cut-off sweater, still threw the first round of batting practice to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, and still made pleasantries with the crowd of reporters as he meandered back into the clubhouse.

But it was a little different, because he's now the guy in charge. The change at manager doesn't represent an overwhelming revision or transformation, but Montoyo is gone and the Blue Jays are hoping some change will come with it. At least in the win column.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Ross Atkins
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays' Espinal Named to All-Star Game

TORONTO — Before Saturday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider called a team meeting. One of the first players Schneider told about the meeting was Santiago Espinal, who promised to make sure everyone attended. To everyone's surprise, Toronto's skipper broke the news that the Jays infielder had been added to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, replacing Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on the AL roster.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Toronto Blue Jays and the MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Amateur Draft will commence on Sunday, July 17. How well have the Toronto Blue Jays fared at the draft table?. The MLB Amateur Draft is one means that teams have to bring young players into the organization. MLB teams also have international signings as a source for young players, and the Blue Jays have successfully signed international players, including Vlad Guerrero Jr., Gabriel Moreno and Orelvis Martinez. However, this article will focus on the Blue Jays and the Amateur Draft. Specifically, how have the past three Management regimes fared in the Amateur Draft?
MLB
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
278
Followers
421
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy