FORT SMITH, Ark. — Typically, the only thing you expect to find inside an ATM is cash, but a security guard got quite the surprise when he found a kitten on the job. Jason Barron, an armed security guard for Looms Armored, was on his route and stopped at a Regions Bank in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Little did he know that he would find a kitten stuck inside an ATM during the middle of his shift.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO