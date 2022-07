COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Pictured below are some of the more than two dozen dogs, cats and reptiles removed from a home on Jackson Street in Grovetown. Several have already been adopted. The animals were signed over by the owners to animal services, according to the spokesperson for Columbia County government, and all animals turned over to them have been cleaned, vaccinated, and given rabies shots and put up for adoption through the Columbia County Animal Services.

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO