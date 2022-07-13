ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Bolivar Police warns of door-to-door security scam

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6bKe_0geiGRe200

BOLIVAR, Mo.– The Bolivar Police Department has issued a warning to the community about a door-to-door scam in the city.

Bolivar Police said a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services has approached at least one owner of a home that was recently purchased, claiming they were part of the closing of the sale and attempted to sell security products and services.

The police department said ADT does not have an authorized vendor selling products door-to-door in Bolivar.

Police investigating car with possible explosives near Chestnut Expressway

Police are asking the public to contact them if they see the man or if he approaches their home. He is described as wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, driving a silver car.

Bolivar Police can be contacted by phone at 417-777-3911. Any photos or video footage of the man is also being accepted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are looking for leads in a vehicle break-in and theft investigation. The owner estimates the thief caused $1,000 in damage to the truck and stole $200 in cash. Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime on May 5. The victim had parked his...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar recants ADT scam warning

UPDATE: The mystery man is actually selling ADT products. Jill Way, the public information and media specialist for the City of Bolivar, said that Bolivar Police Department received more information about the alleged scammer. The man is in fact not a scammer, but an actual ADT employee. BOLIVAR, Mo. — A man claiming to be […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Bolivar, Mo. police warn citizens of scam

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A scam warning from police in Bolivar, Mo. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services is going to door to door, offering to sell security products and services. In at least one instance, he approached the owner of a home that was just purchased and said he was there as part of the closing of the real estate sale.
BOLIVAR, MO
KTTS

Springfield Bomb Squad Searches Vehicle, Fugitive Arrested

(KTTS News) — The Springfield Fire Department’s Bomb Squad searched a stolen car Wednesday for possible explosives on the parking lot of the main post office on Chestnut Expressway. Massachusetts authorities told police a fugitive might be in the area and might have explosives. Police spotted him around...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bolivar, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bolivar, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Bomb scare suspect ID’ed, in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The man driving a stolen car that was checked for explosives in Springfield Wednesday is being held in the Greene County Jail as a fugitive from another state. Logan Scott, 25, is also being held on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle after he was arrested in the car stolen from Massachusetts. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thieves hit SGF child adoption and foster center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staff at a child adoption and foster center in Springfield opened up shop Tuesday to find they had lost copper air conditioning components to thieves who left behind a Halloween mask. “It looked like a Chuckie mask with yellow hair,” Brandi VanAntwerp told Ozarks First Wednesday. VanAntwerp is the executive director of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Non-profit in Springfield hit by thieves sets them back thousands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves targeted a Springfield, Mo. adoption agency this week. Security cameras caught the thieves tearing apart an air conditioner outside FosterAdopt Connect, along S. Cavalier Avenue, on July 12th. “The men were at the back of the building by one unit, and they were coming around...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#Door To Door#Door Security#Fraud#Bolivar Police#Adt Security Services#Nexstar Media Inc
kjluradio.com

Dallas County man charged after stabbing near Buffalo

A Dallas County man is facing assault and burglary charges after a stabbing at a home near Buffalo. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home on Cowboy Trail Wednesday night for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect being held at gunpoint in the front yard by the homeowner’s neighbor. The neighbor told deputies that the homeowner was inside and bleeding badly.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Deadly crash on Interstate 44 west of Republic

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the crash was fatal and only one car was involved. SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A crash slowed traffic on eastbound Interstate 44 Saturday afternoon. According to MoDOT’s traveler information map, the crash was reported just after 5:00 p.m. The collision happened on Interstate...
REPUBLIC, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man drowns at Pomme De Terre Lake

BOLIVAR, Mo.- On Friday afternoon, Missouri Water Patrol responded to an incident at Pomme De Terre Lake. Rescuers observed a man struggling in the water before they attempted a rescue. Steven Cutbirth, 62, was retrieved from the lake unconscious and pronounced dead on site. Cutbirth’s family has been notified. This is Troop D’s 7th recorded […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KTTS

Woman, 80, Dies After Her SUV Hit House

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a woman who was hurt after her SUV hit a house on July 1 has died. Naomi Murray from Springfield was 80. Police say she drove through the intersection of Downing and Fremont, hit a utility pole, and then a house. She died...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Trial Date Set for Terry Ewens of Eldon

A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire breaks out at Viking Apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire broke out at the Viking Apartments complex early this morning, displacing around 30 people. The fire happened around 4 a.m. today, July 14. The fire affected 12 apartments in total. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help those who were displaced as the Springfield Fire Department took care […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy