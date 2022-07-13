Bolivar Police warns of door-to-door security scam

BOLIVAR, Mo.– The Bolivar Police Department has issued a warning to the community about a door-to-door scam in the city.

Bolivar Police said a man claiming to work with ADT Security Services has approached at least one owner of a home that was recently purchased, claiming they were part of the closing of the sale and attempted to sell security products and services.

The police department said ADT does not have an authorized vendor selling products door-to-door in Bolivar.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they see the man or if he approaches their home. He is described as wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes, driving a silver car.

Bolivar Police can be contacted by phone at 417-777-3911. Any photos or video footage of the man is also being accepted.

