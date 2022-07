(Greenfield, MA) *Update* The Greenfield Police Department has provided an update on Thursday’s shooting in Energy Park. The police received a report of three gunshots and suspects running from the park at 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers went to check the area while dispatchers reported video surveillance that showed a male shooting a firearm at a large group of people on the stage. One person was left with a minor injury. The shooter was in a group of people that fled the area through the staircase to Bank Row.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO