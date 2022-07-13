ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor refuses to apologize for TPD's harm to the Black community

By Justin Garcia
Cover picture for the articleTampa Mayor Jane Castor doesn't seem concerned with the healing power of apologies, at least when it comes to the way the Tampa Police Department has harmed the Black community. She has yet to apologize to the family of Arthur Green Jr., who died while restrained by TPD as...

Comments / 54

Susan Bowers
2d ago

It doesnt cost a thing to apologize . Mr. Green was the kind of man every community needs. He and his wife cared about their community and were always involved. Tampa Police Officers are trained to deal with medical emergencies, and when they are careless in their approach they need to be held accountable as well as apologize just like many moms in my day taught us. With all the things going on in the world, kindness no matter what goes a long way. You wonder why you have shoofings? Something as small as this brings people to the conclusion, you dont care. Its real sad commentary, and God is not pleased. The current Chief of Police should step out and apologize. I believe she was employed then. Its not about Republican or Democrat its about faith, trust in God, and hope toward all people.

C Anders
3d ago

She was a Republican as Police Chief. She knew she couldn't win Mayor as a Republican in blue Tampa. So she switched parties in name only. She has a lack of empathy or respect for the negative consequences her policies & practices have had on the AA community. That's why I didn't vote for her back then & won't now either.

WhatEver
2d ago

So ignore the commiting more crime and not paying rent statistics as part of the data.

