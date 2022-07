Every once in a while there is a summer so lovely it should be framed, bronzed, paused for eternity. And, dear Joyful Musers, my summer of 2022, so far, is just that. It’s been a month of a well deserved break, a glorious reprieve from all things stress, all things prickly, all things exhausting. I have not been asked to be a witness at the January 6th hearings, nor have I been on a plane. All is well.

AMHERST, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO