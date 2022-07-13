ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud State outfielder John Nett right at home with the Rox

By Zach Dwyer, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD — Competitiveness and motor.

Those were the first two words that came to St. Cloud Rox Field Manager Brian Lewis' mind when describing standout outfielder John Nett.

While Nett's team-leading .392 batting average and consistent play in center field has been a boost in the Rox's 7-0 start to the second half of their Northwoods League season, Lewis is more impressed by Nett's attitude.

"(He) just doesn't stop, and that bleeds down through the rest of the team," Lewis added. "It can really bring the energy level of the team up ... the manner in which he plays the game elevates the team."

Nett leads the 22-team Northwoods League with 50 runs scored, starting all 40 games in a 32-8 start for the Rox. And while he didn't add to that run total in Tuesday's narrow 4-3 win, he still went 3-4 at the plate and reached base four times. His .508 on-base percentage ranks second in the league.

"Coming into tonight his on-base percentage is literally .500," Lewis said before Tuesday's game. "That's a guy you always want at the top of your lineup to get things started right out of the gate. (He) runs well, he can steal bases. It's very rare to find those type of guys that can do that at the top of the order ... he's the straw that stirs the drink."

Complete hitter

Nett hails from Kimberly, Wis., and has been holding down center field for the St. Cloud State Huskies the past three seasons.

With a long history of SCSU players suiting up for the Rox, it didn't take much convincing to sell him on sticking around the Granite City to continue playing high-level baseball this summer.

"I know a lot of other St. Cloud people that have come to play for the Rox and all loved it, so it was a really easy decision to stay here and play ball," Nett said.

Nett was a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference first team selection the past two seasons in center field. He's started all of SCSU's 86 games over two years, finishing top-five in the NSIC in hits, runs and triples in 2022. Nett led the NSIC with a .541 on-base percentage in the 2021 regular season

He also started eight games in a COVID-shortened 2020 season, leading the Huskies in batting average as a true freshman. While he's hit extremely well in three years at the Division II level, he still had goals in mind at the plate for his summer with the Rox.

"I was really just trying to be an overall more complete hitter (and) see better pitching," Nett said. "Fastballs are a little faster, sliders break a little harder, changeups run a little bit more. I really just wanted that challenge. I would say I've really improved on seeing those pitches ... hopefully that translates to college."

The early returns are nothing but positive. Nett said dependability is the biggest thing he can bring to the lineup, a trait he's putting into action.

He's started all 40 games the Rox have played this year, leading the team in batting average, runs, hits and triples. His strong eye at the plate has him sitting at about a 2:1 walk/strikeout ratio, leading the Great Plains West division in total runs and walks.

"I'm just trying to get a good pitch over the plate, not be too eager up there," Nett said. "That just helps me kind of stay at ease at the plate; get good pitches and not swing out of the zone. I've got really good hitters behind me, so it's my job to be on base to drive me in."

An added bonus is playing Rox home games at Joe Faber Field, the same diamond that St. Cloud State calls home.

"I know it can be kind of hard to see at this park, so being familiar with seeing the ball out of a pitcher's hand really helps," Nett said. "Seeing some familiar faces around the park sure helps."

While his offensive numbers are staggering, what can't be lost is Nett's defense in center field. He didn't play outfield before coming to SCSU, but he says the position now feels like a more natural fit for him.

He's now adjusting to reading Northwoods league batters, with the added wrinkle of how balls leave the wooden bats of the Northwoods vs. the metal bats of the college game.

"The ball plays a little different; just getting reads has really improved because you run into a lot of different people that hit a lot of different ways," Nett said. "Just always trying to pick something up every day."

His manager said he's seen huge growth in Nett's throwing accuracy from the outfield in the last seven weeks. Lewis is also often shocked how Nett can turn a dangerous ball into a routine pop fly.

"In terms of the way he holds down center field and gets to baseballs, quite honestly I haven't seen anyone in the league (this year) that is as good as doing that as him," Lewis said.

Season rolls on

The Rox are the Northwoods League's last remaining undefeated team in the season's second half, beginning 7-0 after winning the division title with a 25-8 first half record.

Nett will be joined by five teammates and his coaching staff to represent the Rox at the Northwoods League All-Star Game next Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids. His SCSU teammate Jack Habeck was also named an All-Star after a 6-0 start this year on the mound for the Willmar Stingers.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in the league 10 years now, and this will be the first time I've been on an All-Star staff," Lewis said. "Having the six All-Stars and the most in the league is a testament to the roster we've put together here and a testament to the work ethic of all these guys."

Pitching has been a huge key to St. Cloud's success this season, totaling a 3.21 ERA as a staff. Washington State's Chase Grillo has already broke a Rox single-season record for saves after registering his 12th save of the season earlier this week.

"Our guys take defending this division championship rather seriously," Lewis said. "Their mind is set to win every singe night. That's the standard they've set for themselves, and they've been able to do it to start the second half."

The Rox next head to Eau Claire for two road games after concluding their two-game home series with La Crosse on Wednesday night.

Zach Dwyer is a sports reporter and photographer for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-406-5660 or zdwyer@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @sctimeszach.

