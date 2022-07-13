ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The challenge is part of what makes fishing so enjoyable: Carlson

By Jerry Carlson
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNKaw_0geiF8Ev00

When it comes to fishing, I have heard many anglers express the fact that every day can be a different day. Just when you think you have everything figured out, something changes and it is all new.

I keep thinking about this theory as I plan for this summer’s trip to Island View Lodge on Rainy Lake. I don’t know what this trip will bring but I am quite sure it won’t be an ordinary event. Nature has thrown us a curve ball.

Those that have been following the news from the Northland are aware of the incredible flooding that has taken place on the border. Kabetogama, Namakan and Rainy Lake are all experiencing historic water levels.

This is not good news for our fishing crew. We purposely book our fishing week in July because we know the fish are going to be on the deep reefs. We also know exactly what presentations are necessary to put these deep fish in the boat.

This year, the fishing reports are telling quite a different story. With the extremely high water, anglers are catching fish in areas that normally don’t even have water. Instead of reef fishing, anglers are focusing on shoreline structure.

The good news in all of this is that the fish seem to be biting and the catches are impressive. However, by looking on websites, it appears to me that there are far more northern and smallmouth bass and significantly fewer walleyes.

I certainly don’t mind catching northern and smallmouth but it is an adjustment in fishing gear. I typically don’t bring a lot of casting equipment on this trip as 90% of our fishing is done by trolling. I have added quite a bit of gear to my list in order to accommodate the unexpected.

With Rainy Lake coming in at over 200,000 acres, there are going to be a lot of places to search for fish. However, by fishing with a group of boats and working together, developing a pattern will go much faster.

Everyday can be a different day in the fishing world. This year, the entire trip is going to be an interesting challenge. But then, the challenge is part of what makes fishing so enjoyable.

This is the opinion of outdoors columnist Jerry Carlson. Contact him at jerrycarlson@cloudnet.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing Gear#Reefs#Northland
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Lootpress

Catching bluegills is part of growing up in our state

Anglers usually catch them when they’re fishing for something else. And to paraphrase a famous ecological saying, “In nature, all things are connected,” and bluegills are one of those points of connection. Though targeted directly by few Mountaineer anglers, once hooked, the bluegill offers a fine fight...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Outdoor Life

The Best Boat Coolers of 2022

Making sure that you have the right boat cooler for your particular fishing situation can be a matter of saving money, your catch, and your health. It’s that important. When I bought my first bass boat in 1996, it had no built-in cooler. That might not have seemed like a big deal at the time because I got a great deal on the boat and could bring a standalone cooler with me. But I quickly discovered that I often forgot to bring a cooler, or else it was underfoot at the worst possible time. It became apparent that having the wrong cooler can be almost as bad as having no cooler at all.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Phys.org

Unselective fishing could reduce fish diversity and homogenize assemblage structure in lakes

Freshwater fishing is recognized as a major stressor on aquatic ecosystems, often leading to dramatic changes in the structure of natural populations. Fishing in inland freshwaters typically takes two forms: intensive fishing of targeted species and unselective fishing of entire assemblages. Unselective fishing involves activities that target the entire assemblage...
AGRICULTURE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy