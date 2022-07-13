Delta reports profits, holding back on adding flights

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines posted a $735 million profit in the second quarter, driven by air travel demand and higher ticket prices. But a Georgia Tech engineering professor and aviation expert said consumers should not expect ticket prices to drop in the near future due to ongoing demand and high jet fuel costs.

“They are probably going to stay at the same levels through the summer, and we might see some relief in the fall,” said Laurie Garrow.

Garrow said Delta and other major airlines are reluctant to add flights or increase capacity because that could lead to more flight cancellations and delays, souring air travelers. The airlines still have a lot of catchup to do from an operational standpoint.

“Never before the pandemic have we taken half of the aircraft out of service and then tried to get them back in service so quickly.”

While the airlines have hired many pilots, flight attendants and mechanics that they’re going to need to meet service requirements, they are not through their training requirements yet.

Flight cancellations, for now, seem to be on the decline. FlightAware, the flight-tracking service reported just over 2,000 cancellations nationwide Wednesday. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported 3 flight cancellations and around 250 delays on flights going in and out of the airport.

Passengers are crossing their fingers in hopes that their flight isn’t impacted.

“If it’s cancelled, then I’ll just have to go back home,” said air traveler Kyra Simmons.

Delta is hoping that business air travel, which has cratered during the pandemic, makes a strong comeback in the fall.

