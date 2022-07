WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delivering her baby seven weeks early at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, 28-year-old Brittany Jennings had chest pain which led to an emergency procedure - then she got married! Brittany gave birth to her beautiful new four-pound, 5.1-ounce baby girl Faylynn Hope last Friday, July 8. This past Monday, she was visiting Faylynn in the NICU when Brittany began to experience chest pain. Her nurse on the mother-baby unit quickly notified the rapid response team and an EKG revealed that she was at risk of a heart attack.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO