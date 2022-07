Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Thursday the launch of the housing task force to provide Montanans with resources for affordable housing. According to the news release, Montana’s population has grown to nearly 10% from 2010 to 2020, exceeding housing units’ growth. Building houses has also become more expensive with rising inflation, high consumer demand, and breakdowns of supply chains. The cost of private residential construction grew to 18% in the last year.

