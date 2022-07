DENVER, Colorado — The dog days of summer don't really have anything to do with our furry four-legged friends. It's all about astronomy, when the Dog Star Sirius rises in the night sky of the northern hemisphere. The Egyptians, Greeks, and Native Americans all ascribed meanings to this event. Over time the significance of the appearance of the brightest star has been lost. It's been largely replaced with the notion that the hot weather that coincides with the appearance of Sirius isn't fit for a dog.

