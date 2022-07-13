ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How much have food costs gone up in Detroit?

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data that conveyed the continuing rise of inflation. The data said that...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 2

 

blac.media

Detroit’s Adult-Use Marijuana Application To Start in August

The Detroit City Council unanimously voted to approve the opening of the first phase of adult-use marijuana licensing for the retail (dispensary), microbusiness and consumption lounge categories. The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship will begin accepting applications for limited licenses within the city from August 1–31, 2022: including growers, processors, safety compliance labs, event organizers, and transportation licenses. The approval of today’s resolution is the city’s latest push to fully enter the state’s ever-expanding adult-use marijuana market. But what does this really mean for Detroit residents looking to enter the recreational cannabis business?
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Billionaire's project gets $100M from Michigan taxpayers

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s 2023 budget will give $100 million to a billionaire's pet project but no tax relief to 10 million Michiganders despite $7 billion leftover in the state’s bank. The Center Square reported earlier this month that the $77 billion budget gives $100 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

There was a time during hot summer days in Detroit when swimmobiles would roll into neighborhoods for community members to enjoy. Not sure what a swimmobile is? It’s essentially a community pool on wheels, built by filling a semi-trailer with water. There aren’t any active swimmobiles in Detroit at the moment, with only a handful of community pools remaining in the city.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Rental prices show increases in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT — Those looking for a place to live may find themselves reaching deeper into their wallets — and their savings — even when it comes to renting. Home-finding sources such as Dwellsy.com reported that single-family home rent prices were up 37% from May 2021 to May 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

3 environmental companies get 20-year ban on doing work for Detroit

Detroit's inspector general debarred three environmental companies from working with the city after a yearslong investigation into improper business practices. Warren-based abatement company BBEK Environmental, along with its owner Kevin Woods, is prohibited from working with the city of Detroit until 2039. Green Way Environmental and HC Consultants, which helped BBEK with air monitoring, are also prohibited until 2039. The effective date stems back to Aug. 5, 2019, when the three companies were suspended from doing work...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit casinos brought in $98.6 million in revenue in June

Detroit's three casinos generated $98.6 million in revenue in June, the Michigan Gaming Control Board said Thursday. Table games and slots generated $98.2 million in revenue for the month while retail sports betting generated $448,703. MGM Grand Detroit led with 49% market share, trailed by MotorCity Casino Hotel with 34%...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit property tax lawsuit will have a new day in court

A federal court has revived a lawsuit by Detroit homeowners who say the city was too late delivering property tax appeal notices. The homeowners filed a lawsuit claiming that in 2017, the city didn’t send out 260,000 residential property tax notices property tax assessments until just four days before a deadline to appeal them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

How the $1.1B program for COVID rental assistance succeeded, fell short for Detroiters

The largest pot of rental assistance ever provided to Michigan tenants is about to run out. The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program will stop taking new applications on July 31 and already has stopped providing future rent for people already in the program. Its funds will likely be depleted by the end of September, according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Grocer taking over former Toys R Us site in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Rumors have been circulating in Roseville about what the former Toys R Us building might become. In June, Crain’s Detroit Business wrote an article all but confirming that the building was being turned into an Amazon Fresh, a physical version of the e-commerce company’s grocery delivery website.
ROSEVILLE, MI
flaunt.com

How Ali Alhashemi, a Licensed Barber, Is Changing Lives in Detroit

Ali Alhashemi is a licensed barber, educator, investor, and digital content creator. He also serves as the president of UpperCutz Barbershop, the CEO of The Groomed. Man, and the author of The Barber Al Story. His family are immigrants living in Dearborn, Michigan. Settling and growing up as immigrants was not easy for Ali. He lost his father and most of his relatives early in life, and his mother could barely afford to support her family.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Survey results: The best French fries in Metro Detroit, according to Local 4 viewers

DETROIT – For National French Fries Day, we asked our WDIV Insiders to tell us where the best fries can be found in Metro Detroit -- and the winner couldn’t be clearer. More than 500 WDIV Insiders responded to our survey Tuesday, telling us where their favorite fries are located, and what their favorite style of fries are. While our region is home to a variety of unique restaurants serving up stylized fries, our viewers’ favorites stuck to the basics: fast food.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Could a spike in cancer cases in the Flint area be linked to the water crisis?

FLINT, Mich. – A significant rise in cancer cases in the Flint area has residents and health officials asking questions. People living there want to know if the spike is related to the water crisis. There is hope that a new study will soon be underway to look into a possible connection between lead in water and cancer.
FLINT, MI

