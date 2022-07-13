ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winters, CA

Body of missing Winters teen recovered from Putah Creek

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUGeq_0geiDbd300

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff, deputies found a body in Putah Creek on Sunday, close to where Fierros disappeared. Sheriff’s officials confirmed that it was Fierros with help from the Butte County Coroner.

Fierros was missing since July 3, when deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a red truck fully submerged in the water and a young man holding onto the shoreline.

After deputies assisted the young man, he told them that his friend Eduardo Fierros, 18, was still in the truck.

Vacaville Fire Protection District firefighters attempted to access the truck but were unable to get into it. While the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team searched in the water, deputies searched the shoreline for Fierros.

The truck was recovered but no one was found inside. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue with help from Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for Eduardo throughout the week. Family and friends of Eduardo Fierros also continued to look for him with the help of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California camping trip turns fatal: 1 boy dead, 1 man missing

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - A camping trip in Northern California turned fatal last week after 2 men and a boy got separated. The Butte County Sheriff said one of the men notified them Wednesday that he had gone camping with his 14-year-old son and adult friend near Bald Rock Trailhead in Berry Creek.
BERRY CREEK, CA
FOX40

Woodland Police pursue 40-year-old with blown tire

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Even with a tire beginning to fall apart a Woodland man led police on a vehicle pursuit on Friday, according to the Woodland Police Department. The pursuit took place around 11:12 p.m. after the officer said he saw the 40-year-old man run a red light at East Main Street and County […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Teen robbed and attacked in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 a.m. on Friday a teen was attacked and robbed by a group of unknown people near Jesuit High School in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The parent of the teen called the sheriff’s office at around 5:25 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office, and said […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Determined as Search for Alexis Gabe to Resume in Oakley

The family of Alexis Gabe will be searching for evidence in her case as they are hosting a search event Saturday and asking for help. Oakley police will be helping out with the family as well and they are looking for Alexis Gabe’s phone that could have evidence. Gwyn...
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Solano County, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Winters, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe murder: search turns up new items, iPhone still missing

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of a missing Oakley woman who's presumed dead, conducted a new search on Saturday. Alexis Gabe was last seen in January and investigators believe her ex-boyfriend killed her, but her body has never been found. Authorities located her iPhone 11 screen protector in some bushes...
OAKLEY, CA
FOX40

Video: Woodland Fire handling large hemp fire

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Woodland Fire Department responded to a large fire at an hemp facility located on the 1800 block of County Road 98. Fire officials are saying that the fire started at 4 a.m. on Friday and that there is a heavy fuel load in the area that will make extinguishment “labor intensive”.
WOODLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Putah Creek
FOX40

Redding men killed in Woodland I-5 fatal collision

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP. CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.
WOODLAND, CA
KCRA.com

1 arrested after early-morning Sacramento shooting injures 1 person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested after an early-morning shooting that injured one person in Sacramento, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 16, 2022. The shooting happened on Saturday around 8:06 a.m. in the 4500 block of 10th Avenue, which is just off of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Car chase in Sacramento ends with 16-year-old killed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash near Norwood and Main avenues left Elvis Giovanni Umanzor, 16, of Sacramento dead Friday night, and one other person hospitalized said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:48 p.m. Friday, an officer from the Sacramento Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle near 65th […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Granite Bay woman arrested for $11,000 in fraudulent checks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police. Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX40

CHP: Suspect arrested in shooting, robbing of homeless man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a Stockton man suspected of shooting and robbing a homeless man who was at an encampment located on state property The encampment was near Interstate 5 and March Lane in San Joaquin County. According to the CHP, 32-year-old Johnny Mata shot a man at the encampment […]
STOCKTON, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Napa police recover $65k worth of stolen designer sunglasses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KNX) – Three people were arrested after Napa police recovered over 215 pairs of stolen designer sunglasses worth over $65k on Thursday. Around 6:45 p.m., three men went into the Sunglass Hut Outlet Store and filled up garbage bags with stolen sunglasses. The sunglasses ranged from $200 to $530 a pair, the department said.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 Redding men die in crash with big rig in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. - Two men from Redding were killed in a crash with a big rig in Woodland on Friday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP responded to a crash on southbound Interstate-5 at County Road 96 at about 6:30 a.m. The two men who were killed were in...
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Fatal pedestrian vs Amtrak collision in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the Vacaville Fire Protection District a fatal collision between a pedestrian and an Amtrack train occurred on Friday. The incident occurred along Fry Road near Meridian Road, according to the fire officials. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be made when...
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal One-Vehicle Crash Near Vacaville

Accident on Browns Valley Road Claims Life of Driver. A fatal one-vehicle crash was reported in Yuba County near Browns Valley east of Vacaville on July 12. The accident occurred along Highway 20 (Browns Valley Road) near its intersection with Marysville Road at about 4:30 p.m. The accident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the collision happened when a Gilroy man, 27, in a Toyota Tacoma pickup went off the highway and struck several trees.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy