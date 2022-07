RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday evening the Rapid City Fire Department was called to the Landfill for a fire alarm. Heavy, brown smoke could be seen coming from the Material Recovery Facility. The smoke came from the 40 tons of waste on fire. It took 4 hours of wetting down the trash and breaking it apart to finally quell it. Fire Department Public information officer Tessa Jaeger said although the Department was low on resources due to other calls, they were able to get the fire under control.

