Clearfield County Jail to get new medical care company

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Commissioners voted to hire a new company to provide medical care at the county jail.

Prime Care Medical Inc., out of Harrisburg, will provide twenty-four hour on call services. The on call services will include Registered nurses or Licensed practical nurses.

The service is part of a three year deal and will cost a little over three thousand dollars a year.

