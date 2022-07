Doug Haller, from The Athletic, chops it up with Brad in the latest edition of the AMP. Doug discusses his coverage of content is going to change from mostly Arizona State to other areas. Brad and Doug went deep into the potential landing spots for Arizona and Arizona State in the new Pac-12. They also looked ahead to the upcoming Pac-12 Media Day, which will be held at the end of July. There are several potential scenarios for the in-state programs that the two ran by each other.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO