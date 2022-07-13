ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

News Bites: ‘Power 106,’ WBET, WFDD’s ‘Dispatches From Within.’

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for July 13... ...Meruelo Media rhythmic CHR “Power 106” KPWR Los Angeles enters into a multi-platform partnership with Rolling Loud with the branding on several existing and new features, including “Saturday Night Loud,” “Loud @ 2,” and “The Loud Report.” Each feature will be...

www.insideradio.com

WANE-TV

Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival coming up soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival, presented by Crush House Entertainment, is on the horizon, and it’s here to support a good cause. The festival is on July 22 and July 23. This is it’s ninth year. WANE 15’s own Alyssa Ivanson is one of the host’s of the festival this year, along with artist DJ Double K.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WWMT

Dokidokon brings thousands to Kalamazoo

The fifth annual Dokidokon kicked off in downtown Kalamazoo Friday. The event was expected to bring thousands of anime and comic book lovers, as well as cosplayer to the Radisson in downtown Kalamazoo. The convention held rooms for those who wanted to shop for items from their favorite shows and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Festivals happening this weekend across Michiana

(WNDU) - If you are looking to have some fun this weekend, you are in luck!. The 36th annual Summer in the City Festival returns to downtown Dowagiac. The festival features vendors, live music, carnival rides and Steve’s Run, hosted by Southwestern Michigan College. Over in Elkhart, the Gateway...
MICHIANA, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Town in Michigan Was the Very First Destination of the “Orphan Train”, 1854

As a kid, I remember watching an old 1930s 'Little Rascals' film called “Choo Choo” where the kids and little Spanky switch places with orphans being transported on an 'Orphan Train'. Of course, things get out of hand in classic 'Rascals' style and they have to turn back. Little did I know that there were real “Orphan Trains” that carried orphans from New York and Boston to a few western states and many, many of them to Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

This All-in-One Shop in Niles is a Tad Bit Confusing

How can one business offer so many different things?. The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook and saw a post from a business in Niles explaining how their new putt-putt course was finally open:. Since I'm always on the hunt for fun things to do in SW Michigan, I...
NILES, MI
Fox17

Constantine FD loses rescue truck to fire

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A rescue truck has been deemed a total loss after a fire at Constantine Fire Department (CFD) on Friday. CFD says one of their firefighters finished performing a maintenance check on one of their rescue trucks when they left to work in another section of the department. He later returned to find fire and smoke stemming from the truck after hearing a disturbance from the bay area.
CONSTANTINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Another Kalamazoo Motorcycle Accident Leaves Rider In Critical Condition

Authorities responded to another motorcycle collision on Sunday that has left one man in critical condition. Police say a motorcycle and minivan collided in Kalamazoo County. Sheriff's Deputies say the motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the minivan. One person, sitting in the seat closest to where the accident happened, did receive minor injuries.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Update: Inmate that died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

Police have identified the St. Joseph County inmate that died on Thursday. Police identified her as Christine Dezenzo, 49 of Elkhart, Ind.. Dezenzo was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Wednesday. Original story:. A female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan man rear-ends car, unable to slow down

A Michigan motorcyclist rear-ended a car, when he was unable to slow down. It happened on Tuesday, July 12, at 4:22 p.m., when Cass County officers were called to M-51 Highway near Burmax Park. Officers say that the motorcyclist, 46-year-old Timothy Turner, was traveling north. That’s when the car in...
CASS COUNTY, MI

Community Policy