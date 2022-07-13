ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Souza’s path leads from Hawaii to Hogs

By Dudley E. Dawson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KxZ5_0geiCX5E00

ATLANTA, Ga. – It’s not often you see a young man leave paradise in the summer to play for an Arkansas baseball team against an Alabama one in Georgia.

But that was exactly the scenario last week as Hawaii native and Razorback 2023 shortstop commit Nolan Souza (6-2, 207) and his Arkansas Sticks organization competed in the Perfect Game WWBA 17-and-under Tournament at various sites in Atlanta.

Souza plays his high school baseball for Honolulu (HI) Punahou and also club baseball for the Hawaii Tigers and former Punahou and Arkansas player Rick Nomura, but chose to spend the summers playing for the Sticks.

The Sticks are 22-3 this summer after finishing 8-1 and in the Sweet 16 of last week’s 440-team event and ahead of Perfect Game BCS Tournament July 25-30 in Fort Myers, Fla.

“I just wanted to do what was best for my dreams of making it to the big leagues and I feel like this program was the best for me,” Souza said. “Even though it was far from home, I feel like it has been a great move and I feel fortunate to be a part of it.”

Arkansas Sticks founder and head coach Chase Brewster was obviously pleased with decision by Souza, who bats left and throws right.

“Nolan is as good as anybody in the country,” Brewster said. “He is probably at a disadvantage in that competition-wise is not as good as playing against these teams in Atlanta, Georgia.

“He is really, really talented and the program he plays for is owned by a former Arkansas player. He (Nomura) is a great guy and Nolan’s parents (former Hawaii pitcher Brian and Kelli) are some of the best that we have ever had in our program.

“He loves being a Razorback and he kind of embodies everything we want in a Sticks player on and off the field. I think that is what the Razorbacks want as well.

Souza, who notes he is able to play baseball all year round with his state’s weather, committed to Arkansas as a sophomore and has stayed firmly pledged to the Razorbacks despite overtures from other programs.

“I feel great about them as a program and being able to play there in a couple of years,” Souza said. “I am just really proud of what they have been doing and excited to play there.”

Souza, who has also spent time at second and third base, is viewed as a talented two-way player.

“I have played pretty well this summer with both my bat and in the field and I am just anxious to take this momentum into my high school season next year and show what I’ve got,” Souza said.

Souza continues to push his development daily.

“I am still working on my speed and kind of coming into my body,” Souza said. “I have grown a bunch in the past couple of years and I am trying to fill out my body and get used to it and making sure everything is fundamentally sound.”

While it would not surprise if Souza is taken high in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, Souza’s current state of mind is to play at Arkansas.

“It would take a huge, huge number to get me not to go to Arkansas and I don’t think that will be the case,” Souza said. “I just feel like Arkansas has every thing that will help further my development and get me to where I want to be.“

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Hogs

How ‘Desirable’ Would Hogs Be if Not Already in SEC?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas doesn't have to pay a whole lot of interest to all of this conference shuffling these days. Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek probably just lets Greg Sankey and the SEC office worry about that stuff. He doesn't have to, which is good that the Hogs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Garyt Odom Already Has Six Offers

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Garyt Odom has already pulled in six scholarship offers including one from Arkansas as his sophomore season nears. Odom, 6-0, 170, started at wide receiver during the Southwest Elite 7on7 Tournament since senior Eli Wisdom is the returning quarterback. In Friday morning’s blowout win over Harding Academy Odom did play some quarterback later in the game. Arkansas offered Odom on June 22 as a quarterback and he talked about what the offer meant.
SPRINGDALE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Opportunity abounds for Razorback receivers this season

As the clock ticks down on the month of July, and the start of Arkansas preseason football drills in early August draws nearer, the biggest question concerning the Hogs’ offense is which players will step up to fill the void left by the departure of Treylon Burks, the Hogs’ most reliable and productive receiver the past three seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
State
Hawaii State
All Hogs

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting. "When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Eli Wisdom Drawing Recruiting Attention as Athlete

SPRINGDALE — Shiloh Christian Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Wisdom has two scholarship offers and several other colleges including Arkansas watching his progress. Wisdom, 6-0, 175, helped lead the Saints to a 13-2 record in 2021 including a state runner-up finish. Wisdom completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,991 yards, 36 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he also did it on the ground as well. Wisdom rushed 121 times for 1,021 yards and 18 touchdowns. He even caught a pass for 28 yards and intercepted one while doing spot duty on defense.
SPRINGDALE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll features 71 Hogs

Birmingham, Ala. – A total of 1,045 student-athletes were named to the 2021-22 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll with Arkansas placing 71 student-athletes on the list. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2021-22 academic calendar. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogs#Arkansas Sticks#The Hawaii Tigers
5newsonline.com

Shiloh Christian wins Southwest Elite 7on7 title

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — After more than 100 games across two days, it was the host of the Southwest Elite 7on7 tournament that remained standing at the end: Shiloh Christian. The Saints defeated Rogers in both games of the championship round, 23-22 and then 24-14 in the winner-take-all game, to take home the title.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

On the road to $1 million: Sit down with Team Arkansas head coach, Monty Patel

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Hey what’s going on guys and welcome in your Pig Trail Nation report I’m CJ Maclin beside I’m sitting beside the second year head coach Monty Patel. How are you doing today, man? I’m doing well. How are you?, says Coach Patel. Doing? I’m pretty good. I’m pretty third and final day […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
aymag.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Opening Three Locations in Arkansas

Walk-On’s® Sports Bistreaux, the popular game-day sports restaurant with Louisiana flavor, has announced that three new locations are expected in Arkansas, with a Fayetteville location at 1199 N. Shiloh Dr., expected to open this August. Owned by Brandon Landry and Drew Brees, the award-winning franchise currently has three...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Whataburger one of four planned by KMAC Enterprises

The Whataburger restaurant to open in Fort Smith is one of four in Arkansas and Oklahoma to be opened and managed by Fort Smith-based KMAC Enterprises, the company that has for decades managed KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. WAB Venture Inc., owned by KMAC Enterprises, will ceremonially...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Buckin' in the Ozarks preps for PBR weekend

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Parsons Stadium will host Buckin' in the Ozarks this weekend, a Professional Bull Riding tour stop featuring 30 of the world's best riders. Crews spent Thursday setting up for the event, which performs both Friday and Saturday night. Josh "Porkchop" Garrick is the entertainer for the shows.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas health experts react to COVID-19 surge

ROGERS, Ark. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 44 counties across Arkansas are considered to be at a high-risk level for COVID-19. Some of those counties include Crawford and Sebastian counties. “We are having a significant increase in the spread of COVID-19 around our state....
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy