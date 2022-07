SALT LAKE CITY — One of Salt Lake City's busiest neighborhood centers is about to receive a major makeover — and for good reason. A pair of simultaneous projects are set to begin in 2023 on 1100 East as it morphs to Highland Drive south of 2100 South. The first project replaces the crumbling road surface at 1100 East from 900 South to 1700 South in the city's East Central neighborhood; the other does the same from 1700 South to Interstate 80 in Sugar House.

