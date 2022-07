GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hobart man who prosecutors say confessed to setting 8 fires in Brown County since 2018 was sentenced by a federal judge to 15 years in prison. James Ambrosius, 25, was accused of setting fires at farms and businesses. He was convicted on three counts of arson, and Judge William Griesbach sentenced him to 180 months in prison on each count -- but the sentences will run concurrently.

