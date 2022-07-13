City of Erie finance director resigns
A longtime director of the City of Erie’s Finance Department is calling it quits.
The City of Erie's Finance Director, Paul Lichtenwalter, submitted a letter of resignation on July 13, according to City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.
Lichtenwalter resigned after holding that position for more than 13 years.
