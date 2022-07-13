ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

City of Erie finance director resigns

 3 days ago

A longtime director of the City of Erie’s Finance Department is calling it quits.

The City of Erie’s Finance Director, Paul Lichtenwalter, submitted a letter of resignation on July 13, according to City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

East Erie neighborhood residents frustrated over tall grass

Lichtenwalter resigned after holding that position for more than 13 years.

YourErie

YourErie

